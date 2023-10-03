90 Day Fiancé’s Brandan De Nucciõ proposed to girlfriend Mary Demasu-ay in the latest episode of The Other Way season 5, but Mary wasn’t sure of her decision to accept.

During the Monday, October 2 episode, Brandan, 23, popped the question to Mary, 23, amid the couple’s financial troubles as their newly opened shop struggled to make a profit. The TLC star admitted that it “probably” wasn’t the “best of times” to ask Mary to marry him and that he didn’t “put a lot of thought” into it, but he went ahead with the proposal anyway.

Mary’s “yes” didn’t come easily, as she agreed the time wasn’t right and felt they weren’t mature enough to take their relationship to the next level. However, she agreed to marry Brandan when they were ready.

“I know that we’re not ready yet because we’re still struggling and I’m still really stressing so bad,” Mary said in her confessional. “So I’m just saying yes because I need to and I don’t want him to be hurt or anything, so I just say yes.”

Brandan’s proposal came two weeks after Mary told him she was pregnant. As seen on the September 18 episode of The Other Way, Mary took a pregnancy test and gave Brandan the news when it came out positive. Brandan was shocked by the news, telling Mary, “I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant. I am happy. This is … let me process it.”

During the October 2 episode, Brandan admitted that he felt anxious about becoming a father and worried about what kind of dad he would become.

Brandan and Mary dated virtually for more than two years, spending almost every hour of every day together on video calls. However, they both had trust issues after they were both cheated on in previous relationships, which led to frequent jealousy whenever Brandan or Mary spent time around other people of the opposite sex. When Brandan finally visited Mary in the Philippines for the first time, Mary wasn’t sure if she was ready to be intimate with him. However, she changed her mind because she felt comfortable around Brandan and loved him.

Despite their issues and the uncertainty surrounding their engagement, Brandan and Mary moved forward with their wedding. In Touch exclusively confirmed on July 13 that the two had gotten married in the Philippines after Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, shared photos from their nuptials on social media. It was mentioned in the comments that TLC cameras were present at the event, so fans might get to see the wedding unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5.