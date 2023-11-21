90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa went through with their wedding despite their concerning relationship issues.

Viewers watched Brandan, 24, and Mary, 23, prepare to tie the knot during the Monday, November 20, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Brandan explained that there was tension between him and Mary following their most recent fight, though admitted it would be “heartbreaking” if she called off the wedding.

Meanwhile, Mary said she didn’t feel “excitement or what the brides feel on wedding day” and had “mixed emotions” before the ceremony.

Despite her concerns, the couple ultimately chose to get married. While Brandan’s mother, Angela Stiggins, said she now views Mary in a more positive light due to her determination to make their relationship work, the wedding did include a mishap when hundreds of bugs descended and attacked the food and guests.

The couple’s wedding aired one week after Mary explained that she and Brandan got into a fight after he chose to spend his time playing video games instead of helping her amid her pregnancy.

“I’m stressed because it’s always me budgeting money and taking care of the debt, and he knows to himself that he’s not helping me,” Mary told Angela during the November 13 episode. “I’m really worried and I’m now [50/50 on marrying] Brandan because I don’t want to live with a man like that.”

Angela agreed that her son’s gaming was out of control and she offered to “discuss with him the amount of time he plays on his damn video games.” She continued, “It’s been a thing since he was a kid, trust me.”

The matriarch also admitted that Brandan’s lack of financial planning was “a huge concern of [hers] when he was in America.”

The couple dated virtually for over two years before Brandan moved to the Philippines to pursue their relationship in person. However, the pair faced many roadblocks that were caused by their trust issues and intense fights.

Their relationship was put to the test when Mary revealed to Brandan that she was pregnant with their first child during the September 18 episode. “I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant. I am happy,” he admitted before asking for time to “process.”

Brandan and Mary reached another milestone during the October 2 episode when he proposed. While Mary agreed to marry Brandan, she admitted that their financial struggles made her wonder if it was the right time to have a wedding.

TLC

“I know that we’re not ready yet because we’re still struggling and I’m still really stressing so bad,” Mary said in a confessional. “So I’m just saying yes because I need to and I don’t want him to be hurt or anything, so I just say yes.”

The TLC personalities’ wedding aired four months after In Touch exclusively revealed they tied the knot. In July, In Touch reported that Angela posted photos from the wedding ceremony via social media in April.

“I made it home!! It’s bittersweet. I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed,” she captioned photos from the wedding. “This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I’m ready to really start living life to the fullest.”