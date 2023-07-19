90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary Rosa finally met in person after he vented his frustrations about her trust issues while traveling from Oregon to the Philippines.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, July 24, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by Entertainment Tonight, the couple seemingly didn’t let their problems ruin the first moment they got to spend together in person. While they embraced in a big hug, Mary, 23, got emotional and began to cry as they kissed.

“When I finally see Brandan I’m overwhelmed with emotions,” she said in a confessional. “Like, butterflies in my stomach. So, even though my grandfather and my brother told me that I’m not allowed to kiss him, I don’t care about it anymore because I want to and I need to.”

Mary – who was accompanied by her brother to the airport – added that the moment was “awkward and weird” because Brandan, 23, ​was her first kiss. While she admitted she wasn’t sure how to do it, Brandan made it clear that he approved of their first kiss.

“She’s actually a really good kisser,” he told the cameras. “Finally being together, it’s like fireworks in my body.” Mary added that she felt like she was “dreaming” during the special moment.

Brandan and Mary’s first meeting ​was documented just one week after they bickered over her lack of trust in him during the Monday, July 10, episode.

As Brandan embarked on his trip to the Philippines, he told Mary that he switched his airplane seat after he was placed next to another woman. While he thought she would appreciate the decision, Mary instead accused him of lying ​by his then-girlfriend.

“I feel like I can’t win,” the TLC personality admitted in a confessional. “I don’t know what to do to appease Mary’s demands.”

Later during the day, Brandan texted Mary to tell her that he had arrived in Los Angeles and only had two more flights until he reached his final destination.

“F–k you. F–k your girl,” Mary responded, accusing the Oregon native of being interested in other women. He defended himself by replying, “No Mary I’m not. F–king not f–king anyone or talking to anyone. F–king can’t even be genuinely happy about this travel because your [sic] overthinking.”

Brandan spoke about the interactions in a confessional and admitted he believed her reactions weren’t fair. “It really, really, really frustrates me on such a high level that she would still have these things to say,” he said. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I don’t think I deserve that.”

The pair dated virtually for two years and created a codependent bond before they made their reality TV debut during the season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on July 10.

Despite having issues, Brandan and Mary are seemingly still together and have tied the knot. In Touch exclusively revealed that his mother, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos of their wedding reception via social media in April.