Spoiler alert! Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary De Nucciõ (née Rosa) sparked major backlash from viewers on the season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way because of their seemingly toxic relationship. However, they appear to have gone the distance because In Touch can exclusively confirm that Brandan and Mary are married!

Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos of the couple’s wedding reception via social media on April 28. The images showed Mary, 23, in a white wedding gown and a tiara alongside Brandan, 23, wearing a plum-colored tuxedo, and surrounded by their family members. Angela revealed in another post that the wedding took place in the Philippines and mentioned in comments that TLC cameras were rolling at the event, which hints that fans will get to watch the wedding play out on a future episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“I made it home!! It’s bittersweet. I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed. This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I’m ready to really start living life to the fullest,” Angela captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Brandan has referred to Mary as his “wife” a few times on his own Facebook page, and Mary has Brandan’s last name, De Nucciõ, listed on her Facebook.

Mary and Brandan did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Brandan and Mary made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on The Other Way season 5, which premiered on July 10. The couple revealed that they had been dating virtually for more than two years and spent every moment on video calls together, even while sleeping. Brandan said he and Mary have both been cheated on in the past, so they understand each other’s “clingy” behavior.

Brandan planned to travel from Oregon to the Philippines to meet Mary for the first time, as seen in the premiere. However, his family urged him to be careful of their relationship dynamic changing in person. Brandan’s mom was also confused by Mary’s insistence that Brandan could not visit her because she lives with female roommates.

“You guys have built a foundation on jealousy and distrust, it’s pretty rocky,” Brandan’s mom told him in one scene. “You can’t see me ‘cause I live in a house full of females, you can’t spend time with your siblings because she is a female and she has friends possibly, that might come over.”

Brandan had already started to feel the pressure of his family not getting along with Mary.

“Mary doesn’t want me over there with any of them,” he told producers. “I feel like I’m being pulled from my siblings and my mom from one side, and pulled from Mary on the other. I don’t like that. I wish they got along.”

Now, however, it seems Mary has mended her relationship with Brandan’s family, as photos on Angela’s Facebook showed her and Mary smiling together for selfies.

90 Day Fiancé fans will see Brandan and Mary’s relationship unfold throughout The Other Way season 5. As TLC teased, “Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground.”

Reporting by Nate Grant

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Keep scrolling to see the photos from Brandan and Mary’s wedding.