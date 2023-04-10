A close call. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca opened up about suffering from a pill overdose that her fiancé, Ben Rathbun, witnessed.

“My story time. I became someone different since the show ended,” Mahogany, 23, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 9. “Open my demons and get on my way in his dreams [sic]. I found mine, almost [one] month ago, I suffered an overdose that almost killed me.”

The TLC personality then described the ordeal, pointing out that she had started taking a medication to help her daily routine.

“I started taking some pills to rest until work, love, more friendships completely stole my time [sic],” she continued. “And I accidentally thought I would sleep happily! I don’t remember much of the story, but when I was unconscious, I wanted to be able to live, and I couldn’t! Listen to Ben’s voice, who was on the phone screaming, ‘Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing?’ And I woke up! Long journey that was coming to me!”

The Peru native concluded that while she is a “healthy person,” she “didn’t think the pills would give [her] a bad move [sic].”

Mahogany’s announcement comes amid her ongoing relationship with Ben, 52, as fans have watched their love story unfold after they appeared in season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series. The pair first met on social media three months before joining the show.

TLC viewers recall the red flags that were raised at the beginning of their romance, including when Ben suspected that Mahogany was catfishing him. The South America native added fuel to the fire when she didn’t show up to the airport to meet Ben on the show. However, she redeemed herself when she later met up with the Michigan resident the second time he waited for her.

For Mahogany’s part, she raised concerns about Ben’s past, including his failed marriage, as he is divorced and has four children.

Despite going through quite a few ups and downs, the couple has persevered through the issues and have remained committed to each other. Mahogany and Ben even began a joint YouTube channel in May 2022, where the duo occasionally shares updates with their subscribers on their long-distance relationship.

In August 2022, the reality TV personalities revealed how Ben popped the question to Mahogany via their YouTube channel. Most recently, Mahogany and Ben shared a video in November 2022, in which they revealed how they’ve kept their romance alive despite living far away from each other.

“I want to talk a little bit about how we are going to keep our love strong, long distance. It’s not going to be easy,” he explained while looking at his future wife. “I’m hoping that we can stay strong until I can come back because I’m gonna marry this girl.”