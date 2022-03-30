90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun is out of a job, more than two weeks after his bench warrant arrest for violating probation stemming from a 2020 OUI arrest. His former employer, the Michigan Lupus Foundation, wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday, March 30, “Effective immediately, Ben Rathbun is no longer an employee” of the organization. He had served as executive director for the foundation.

Ben, 53, was previously given a suspension following his March 15 arrest. On March 21, the foundation’s Board of Directors shared a Facebook post telling supporters, “We are aware of Ben Rathbun’s situation, and he is currently on suspension from his position with the Michigan Lupus Foundation. The Foundation continues to put our lupus warriors first, and we will continue with our mission without interruption.”

The former pastor’s arrest stemmed from a probation violation related to his September 2020 arrest, where he was charged with one count of OWAI (operating while ability impaired) and one count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, according to court records viewed by In Touch. He was released the same day as his arrest, with his bail set at $10,000. Ben was sentenced to 15 days of community service and 24 months of probation on March 21. While he was ordered to spend two days in jail, he was credited with time served in online court records viewed by In Touch

Ben was sentenced to 18 months of probation in January 2021 after entering a guilty plea for the OUI. But he failed to appear in court at a February hearing pertaining to a violation, causing the bench warrant to be issued. Ben has also been dealing with several liens placed on his Warren, Michigan, property over the years due to “nonpayment of property taxes,” according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Fans have been watching Ben’s romance with 22-year-old Peruvian beauty, Mahogany Roca, unfold during the current season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She’s the same age as his daughter, and the pair had spent three months communicating online before appearing on the show. His friends and family thought Ben might have been a victim of catfishing since he and Mahogany never had a video chat while getting to know each other and all her Instagram photos were heavily filtered. But the pair eventually met in person for a dinner date.

On the March 13 episode of the TLC show, Mahogany said she was “uncomfortable” with the amount of texts Ben was sending her after their dinner date following a long discussion about his past relationships with his ex-wife and ex-fiancé. Fans will have to keep tuning in to see if Ben and Mahogany make it as a couple. For spoilers, click here