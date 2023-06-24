90 Day Fiancé stars Christian and Cleo found sparks online, but did their love translate in real life? Keep reading to find out if Christian and Cleo are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Christian and Cleo Meet?

Cleo, 32, is from England and identifies as a transgender woman. She met 30-year-old, Christian, the self-proclaimed “life of the party” online over one year ago. While it started out as a friendship, it became a full-blown romance.

“Growing up, I always related more to my female peers,” she explained in a teaser shared by the 90 Day Fiancé official Instagram page in June 2023. “I tried my hardest to fit in as a man, but that was just not what I felt.”

Cleo feared that she would not be accepted by those closest to her, she’s also autistic. She felt she had it “hard enough” and didn’t want to “add anything else to the mix.”

As for Christian, it’s clear his family has questions as he has a history of dating exclusively cis women.

“There’s something about Cleo. I mean there’s definitely some differences,” he told his friends in another clip. “But as far as my feelings toward Cleo, it’s strong enough to overcome any type of situation like that.”

His family also went as far as to ask if Cleo has undergone gender confirmation surgery.

“So Cleo and I have discussed our anatomy and I know everything there is to know about her,” the Minnesota native told producers in a private confessional. “But when my friends and family approach the subject, I just find it extremely uncomfortable to answer because it’s not like I’m asking, ‘Hey buddy, what’s your girlfriend labia like?’”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Christian and Cleo Still Together?

Christian and Cleo have yet to comment on their current relationship status.

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Christian and Cleo’s love story plays out.