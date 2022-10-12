Too picture-perfect? 90 Day Fiancé star Mahogany Roca was slammed by fans for an apparent major Photoshop fail following her return to Instagram.

“Hello Hola,” the Peruvian native, 22, captioned a sultry selfie of herself in a plunging white V-neck top on Tuesday, October 11, adding the hashtags, “New, Pride, Woman.” While Mahogany is no stranger to posting seductive photos online, fans were quick to call out the TLC alum for seemingly heavily editing her photo.

Courtesy of Mahogany Roca/Instagram

“So sad you have to use Photoshop on all your pics,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another commented, “Photoshop … The obvious blur with the hair over her ‘breast,’ the stretch or bulge of the image will cause distortion and blur.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum returned to the platform that day after taking a brief hiatus in June. However, despite Mahogany’s absence from Instagram, the reality TV personality made the announcement she was engaged to long-distance love Ben Rathbun in August via their joint YouTube channel.

“We talked til about one in the morning and then she went home and we talked about marriage, kids, life, everything and we just know it’s gonna be a really hard, hard journey,” Ben, 52, told the cameras about his trip to her hometown following their time on the TLC series. “Because people are not gonna understand our love, they’re not gonna understand how this is gonna work. I get it, if you’re in love, you do not want to have a long-distance relationship, that sucks. I’m not sure what to do though.”

Mahogany and Ben were introduced on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. While Ben’s friends and family speculated that she may be a catfish, the divorced father of four traveled from his home of Fraser, Michigan, to Peru to meet the much younger woman he met online. Prior to his visit, they had never spoken via video call because Ben said his online girlfriend was “very shy” and “just doesn’t like video chatting.”

While Ben was initially stood up at the airport, after arranging a dinner date in her hometown of San Bartolo, Mahogany surprised both viewers and Ben when she finally showed up. While fans called out Mahogany for overly editing her photos, Ben didn’t seem to mind that she didn’t look the same as she did online.

“When she walked down that little hallway, I was blown away,” he said during a February episode of the spinoff. “And since she never video-chatted me, I am so relieved that Mahogany is a woman and beautiful. Seeing her, it all comes back to me, all of the texts, all the spiritual connections. It was just such an unbelievably magical moment. It was worth the wait in the end.”