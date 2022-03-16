Troubled past? Just one day after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun was arrested for violating probation stemming from a 2020 OUI arrest, In Touch can confirm that the Michigan native has also ran into financial issues that led to several liens for delinquent taxes.

Rathbun, 53, had several liens placed on his property over the years. In 2010, the Macomb County Treasurer placed a lien on his property in Warren, Michigan, due to “nonpayment of property taxes” in the amount of $3,760.66, according to documents obtained by In Touch. More liens were placed on the same property in 2010 for $4109.64, in 2012 for $3490.10 and $4789.24, in 2013 for $3097.23 and $4079.42, in 2014 for $2826.98 and $5531.40, in 2015 for $2249.73 and $5306.34, in 2016 for $2791.40 and $2650.50, then in 2017 for $3112.22.

As In Touch previously reported, Rathbun was was arrested on a bench warrant and taken into custody at the Oakland County Jail on Tuesday, March 15. He was booked at 12:21 a.m.and released the same day at around 7 p.m., according to online records viewed by In Touch. His bail was set at $10,000.

The former pastor’s arrest on March 15 arrest on a warrant was in relation to a violation of probation stemming from his September 2020 arrest, in which he was charged with on one count of OWAI (operating while ability impaired) and one count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, according to court records viewed by In Touch. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation in January 2021. He did not appear in court for a violation hearing in February, after which the bench warrant was issued. He is due back in court on March 21.

Rathbun made his debut on season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He met Mahogany Roca, a 22-year-old woman from Peru, online three months prior to joining the show and planned to document their first in-person meeting on the show. Their story line attracted a lot of attention from viewers because Rathbun’s family and friends thought that Mahogany might be a catfish because they had never video chatted.

Despite the rumors, Mahogany shocked fans when she proved she was a real person and met Rathbun for a dinner date. Things between the couple quickly went south as they struggled with trust issues.

On the Sunday, March 13 episode, there was tension between the couple because Mahogany questioned Rathbun about his past relationships with his ex-wife and ex-fiancé. The Peruvian beauty felt Rathbun placed the “blame” on his exes for their failed relationships during a dinner date, after which Mahogany said Rathbun had sent her “lots of messages” explaining his love history more in-depth. Mahogany said the barrage of messages made her feel “uncomfortable,” and Rathbun was seemingly upset with Mahogany because she did not respond to his texts.

“My love for you grows stronger every day, but it seems that God has hardened your heart towards me,” read one of Rathbun’s last messages to Mahogany. “You fear who I am and my intentions. But there is no room in love for that. Therefore this is not love. But know this – I do love you. I always will.”

It seems like fans will have to keep tuning in to see if Rathbun and Mahogany end up together. For spoilers, click here.