90 Day Fiancé stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca did it!

The TLC personalities, who first appeared on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, revealed they tied the knot “a few months ago” on the Monday, February 5, episode of 90 Day Diaries.

“Our civil ceremony was just brilliant, I could not believe how beautiful it was,” Ben, 53, told cameras as a compilation of photos from the ocean-front nuptials were on full display. “But we are still planning on having a religious ceremony.”

Despite them tying the knot, Ben admitted his bride, 23, still needed him to “build trust with her.”

“We’re just going through a really difficult transition,” the Michigan native native told cameras. “I’ve gone about six months without a really good job and bills have been piling up of course. Things are extremely tight now and I’m doing everything I can right now to pay all the bills and for my next trip to Peru.”

Ben and Mahogany introduced their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The pair — who share a 30-year age gap — met online and dated three months virtually before they joined the show. The series documented the former executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation as he traveled to Peru to meet his online love for the first time.

The pair didn’t exactly hit it off as Mahogany stood Ben up at the airport when he landed and their first dinner date was seen as “awkward” by fans.

Ben also later learned from her parents that Mahogany was 22 even though she had previously told him she was 24.

Despite the ups and downs, Ben and Mahogany were able to work past all of their relationship issues and announced their engagement in August 2022. In a YouTube video titled “Looking for a RING!,” Ben and Mahogany documented the days leading up to Ben’s proposal and the South America native’s reaction after he popped the question at the same restaurant where they met in person for the first time.

“She came through that door right over there and here she is today,” the reality TV alum said, panning the camera to his girlfriend. “And what just happened, can you tell me what just happened?”

The Peru native held her left hand up to the camera to show off the diamond sparkler on her ring finger. “Can you look [at] this? Oh wow,” she said.

“I just asked her to be my wife and she said …” Ben added. Mahogany responded, “Yes.”