Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Angela Deem’s Net Worth?

Angela has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to The List.

How Does Angela Deem Make Money?

Before she became a reality TV star, Angela worked in the healthcare industry as a nursing assistant at a hospice. It is currently unknown if she still is at the same job now, though there’s no evidence she left the position.

Angela makes money from her appearances on the TLC show, as well as her partnerships on social media. The reality star makes personalized videos for fans on Cameo, while she has promoted products from brands including Boombod and Flat Tummy Co. for her 743,000 Instagram followers.

She reportedly receives a $15,000 paycheck from the network per season, while she also earned a $2,500 bonus for appearing on the show’s tell-all specials.

When Did Angela Deem Join ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Angela made her 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days debut during season 2 with her now-husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

After initially meeting on social media in 2017, Michael and Angela developed a long-distance relationship and she traveled to Nigeria to meet her online boyfriend in person for the first time. They eventually filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied. The pair decided to exchange vows in Africa in January 2020, as it was the only way to bring Michael to the United State on a CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the country and obtain a green card.

Despite their nuptials, the Georgia native and Michael haven’t been able to reunite in the U.S. “Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” Angela explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Still Together?

Angela and Michael returned for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2022, though it seems there’s trouble in paradise.

As the pair continue to live apart, Angela admitted she felt her husband was “becoming increasingly neglectful of her.” She also expressed concerns that he was scamming her.

In a teaser clip for the season, which premiered on August 28, Angela seemingly began a new relationship with a man who she met online. “I’ve gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the mom of two told the cameras. “But at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.”

The next scene cut to Angela addressing a man as her “sexy baby” on a phone call. “Hey angel,” he replied.

She then teased meeting the mystery man in person for the first time. “What do you think about me coming to Canada?” Angela asked during the call.

The super trailer for season 7 also hints at major drama between Michael and Angela during another trip to Nigeria. In the clip, she was seen breaking Michael’s car and a family member had to intervene as they got in each other’s faced during a screaming match. “You can’t just come to my house like that. Are you crazy?” Michael shouted. “I’m done! I’m done! Get out!”