High school sweethearts who couldn’t go the distance. Despite years together as a couple, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and her estranged husband Michael Halterman are getting divorced. Keep reading for the complete timeline of their split, their romance and more.

When Did Michael Halterman File for Divorce From Amy Slaton?

Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, 2023, according to Kentucky court ​records viewed by In Touch.

Where Is Amy Slaton Living Amid the Divorce?

There appeared to be signs of trouble in the marriage in February, when Amy reportedly moved out of the couple’s home with their two children, sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months. The TLC star moved in with her sister and 1000-Lb. Sisters costar Tammy Slaton into a Kentucky home that was previously in the family.

Tammy had lived in a duplex that was broken into and heavily burglarized in May 2022, while she was away at an in-patient Ohio weight loss rehab facility. She moved into sister Amanda’s Kentucky home after vowing not to return to her prior residence turned crime scene. Tammy eventually lost enough weight to be discharged from rehab, just in time for Amy to come live with her.

The proud aunt shared several Instagram photos cuddling with nephew Glenn while Gage played nearby in a rare series of photos with Amy’s boys on March 23.

How Has Amy Slaton Been Coping With the Divorce?

One week before Michael’s filing, Amy shared an Instagram photo standing in front of a home with a big grin on her face. Next to the March 6 snapshot, she wrote, “Beautiful day to smile!!!” in the caption.

Following the split, Amy returned to Instagram on March 26, and she once again seemed to be in an upbeat mood. While sitting on a concrete porch, Amy smiled away as she held her Gucci print purse, writing, “Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends.”

When Did Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman Get Married?

The pair wed in March 2019 after dating since their days as high school sweethearts. Amy and Michael welcomed their first child, Gage, on November 10, 2020. It wouldn’t be long before the duo expanded their family, as Amy gave birth to Glenn in July 2022. Both children have been featured on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“How time fly when ur living out your dreams [sic],” Amy gushed via Instagram when ​Glenn was just two weeks old, adding, “Gage is learning to be the best big brother ever. Even watches Glenn sleep. Checking on him.”

Scroll down for Amy and Michael’s divorce timeline.