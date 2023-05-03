1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton dropped the domestic violence charges against her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, during their divorce hearing.

Amy, 35, withdrew the domestic violence charges against Michael, 40, during their court hearing on Wednesday, May, 3, according to The Sun. A civil restraining order will be filed separately.

The publication noted that Amy attended the hearing with her sister Amanda Halterman and her brother, Chris Combs, along with a film crew. However, it was noted that cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

According to an eyewitness present, the former flames were “cordial,” and the YouTube personality and her siblings filmed a scene outside the Kentucky courthouse following the hearing.

In Touch previously confirmed Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13.

Their separation date was listed as February 24, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The dad of two sought temporary joint custody of their young sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months. A court-appointed schedule was issued between the exes, which would ensure that both parties are able to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

According to their temporary custody agreement, Amy had custody of the kids during the week and Michael had custody of the kids during the weekend, according to The Sun. However, during their hearing, Michael sought permanent joint custody with a modified schedule.

The dad of two proposed an alternating schedule where he would be taking care of the kids for as many days of the month as Amy. He proposed that he would take care of them four days the first week, and three the following – however, Amy reportedly dismissed his proposal as she didn’t want her sons to be confused by the inconsistency.

There also won’t be any personal drop-offs between the former flames as in Michael’s initial divorce filing, he requested a civil restraining order. The order would require them to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. It also barred the reality TV couple from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between Michael and Amy is required to go through a court-approved application.

Amy and Michael began their relationship as high school sweethearts who later tied the knot in 2019. After welcoming Gage in November 2020, the pair were considering taking a step away from the cameras to focus on being new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

Sadly, after welcoming Glenn in July 2022, Amy reportedly moved out of the couple’s marital home in February. At the time, she reportedly moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton, who was living in a home that was previously in their family.

Amy has since returned to the couple’s marital home and Michael is currently living with his mother.