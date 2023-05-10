1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy and Michael Spotted Together After Divorce Hearing

Crossing the line? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and estranged husband Michael Halterman were spotted swapping cars outside their former home just hours after a judge ordered them to stay 500 feet away from each other.

Michael arrived at the house in a yellow Ford Mustang convertible before working under the hood of both of the former couple’s cars. They later swapped keys as Michael was seen departing in a black Ford Fusion headed to a local mechanic.

The exes – who are currently in the midst of a divorce – exchanged vehicles just hours after they appeared in a Kentucky courtroom on May 3 where Amy, 35, withdrew the domestic violence charges against her estranged spouse.

According to The Sun, a civil restraining order will be filed separately. During their court appearance, Amy and Michael were accompanied by a camera crew for their TLC series. Amy was also joined by sister Amanda Halterman and brother Chris Combs.

Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, In Touch previously confirmed. Their separation date was listed as February 24, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The father of two – who shares sons Gage and Glenn with his estranged wife – sought temporary joint custody of their children. A court-appointed schedule was issued between the exes, which would ensure that both parties are able to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

At the time of his filing, Michael proposed an alternating schedule for joint custody in which he and Amy would have their children for an equal number of days per month. His proposal consisted of him taking care of the boys for four days one week, and three the following; however, Amy reportedly dismissed his proposal due to its inconsistency.

In addition, the TLC star requested a civil restraining order, which would require them to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. It also barred the exes from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between Michael and Amy is required to go through a court-approved application.

The YouTube personality and her soon-to-be ex-husband were high school sweethearts, though they did not tie the knot until years later in 2019. They became parents when Amy gave birth to son Gage in November 2020. Baby No. 2, Glenn, joined the family in July 2022.