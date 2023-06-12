In her own lane! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is “feeling herself” as she debuts major weight loss progress amid her divorce from Michael Halterman.

The TLC personality, 35, took to TikTok on Sunday, June 11, to share clips of her enjoying the Spark in the Park music festival in Ypsilanti, Michigan. While Amy uploaded snaps from the performances of artists, her first post was a full body shot of herself in a short black dress. Amy looked in good spirits as her hair was a vibrant blue, and Beyonce’s “Feeling Myself” could be heard in the background of her post.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

Fans couldn’t help but gush about the YouTube personality’s weight loss progress in the comment section. “I see you girl!!! Looooooking good!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Baddie Amy!”

Amy has been enjoying her nights out as a newly single woman as only weeks prior, she attended the Kevin Gates concert alongside sister Tammy Slaton.

Rumors that Amy and Michael, 40, called it quits began to circulate in February when she reportedly moved out of their Kentucky home with their sons, Gage and Glenn. Weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, 2023, and their separation was listed as February 24, 2023, according to Kentucky court records.

Their split seemingly got messy as the former couple was ordered not to come within 500 feet of each other and must stay 500 feet away from each other’s residences. The pair – who tied the knot in 2019 – were also forbidden from making public statements about one another.

A judge also ruled that Amy and Michael would share joint custody of Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, and a schedule would be implemented that would allow them to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

As for her sister Tammy, fans have wondered if the YouTube personality has split from her husband, Caleb Willingham, following their nuptials in November 2022. Several fans have noticed hints that seemingly point to their split since their romance became long-distance. In April, Tammy changed her TikTok account name back to “Slaton” after previously listing it as “Willingham.”

Another clue that hinted at their split came from an alleged post shared on Caleb’s private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post reportedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the speculation, neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly revealed the status of their relationship.