It’s over! 1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton’s husband, Michael Halterman, has filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage ​and three weeks after sparking split rumors, In Touch can confirm.

Michael, 40, filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy, 35, on March 13, according to Kentucky court ​records viewed by In Touch.

After meeting in high school, Amy, 35, and Michael, 39, tied the knot in March 2019.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds, but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said during the premiere episode of their TLC show in January 2020. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

The pair became parents when they welcomed their first child, a son named Gage, in November 2020. In January 2022, they announced that their family was expanding, and they were expecting their second child.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” Amy revealed at the time alongside a photo of her eldest son wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

Amy later gave birth to their son Glenn on July 8, 2022. “Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” the reality star wrote while announcing the arrival of baby No. 2 via Instagram.

Since becoming parents of two, the Kentucky native has gushed about her sons’ bond on social media. “How time fly when ur living out your dreams,” she wrote via Instagram when ​Glenn was just two weeks old in July 2022. “Gage is learning to be the best big brother ever. Even watches glenn sleep. Checking on him.”

News of their split comes following speculation that the pair called it quits. In February 2023, The Sun reported that Amy and their two sons moved out of their shared home in Kentucky.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source told the outlet on February 27. They added that Amy, Gage and Glenn have been staying with her sister, Tammy Slaton. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Prior to confirming that they have called it quits, Amy admitted that she and Michael considered taking a break from 1,000-Lb. Sisters to focus on raising their sons.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” she told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”