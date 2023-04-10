Breaking it down. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s divorce documents have been exclusively obtained by In Touch, and the legal proceedings shed light on what really happened between the TLC stars.

Michael, 40, was the petitioner for the divorce, according to the documents filed on March 13, 2023, in Kentucky. Their separation date was listed as February 24, 2023. However, the reason behind their split was not listed.

He requested that both he and Amy, 35, attend a case management conference.

Additionally, Michael asked that the court enter a civil restraining order that states both parties cannot be within 500 feet of each other ​or each other’s residences, cannot make public statements ​or social media postings and any communication between them must go through a court approved app.

He requested the restraining order after Amy reportedly filed an order for emergency protection against Michael on February 28 following an alleged fight that turned violent, according to The Sun. The outlet reported that the protection order was amended on March 8 to allow Michael to have supervised visits with their children while he’s accompanied by his mother and sister.

The TLC personality also requested that he and his estranged wife file their 2022 taxes separately, noting that they should each claim one minor child. The former couple share sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, ​8 months.

Michael ​additionally asked that the court reward temporary joint custody ​for both children and requested to enter a parenting schedule.

While Michael no longer lives in the home he previously shared with Amy, he asked if he ​could return to his marital residence – which the mother of two is currently residing in – to pick up his items. He noted in the request that he does not oppose a third party being present at the time.

Additional documents obtained by In Touch share new information about Michael, including that he is not currently employed and that he was previously married before Amy. The father of two noted that he believes Amy is also unemployed in the paperwork.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Michael filed for divorce two weeks after Amy, Gage and Glenn reportedly moved out of their shared home in February. The trio were believed to have moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton, into a Kentucky home that was previously in the family.

The former couple met when Amy was still in high school, while they married years later in March 2016.

When the Slaton family made their reality TV debut in January 2020, Amy gushed about Michael while explaining their relationship to viewers. “My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star said at the time. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”