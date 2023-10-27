1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and ex-husband Michael Halterman have settled their divorce, according to court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun.

Amy, 35, and Michael, 40, finalized their divorce on September 6, according to legal records. The two will have split custody of their kids, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 1.

Amy and Michael did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Michael first filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch in April. Amy and Michael’s date of separation was listed as February 24. However, the reason for their separation was not disclosed. Michael requested that he and Amy attend a case management conference. He also asked the court to enter a civil restraining order stating that he and his ex could not be within 500 feet of each other or each other’s residence or make public statements ​or social media postings. Any communication between them needed to go through a court-approved app.

The restraining order request came after Amy reportedly filed an emergency protection order against Michael on February 28 following an alleged fight that became violent, as The Sun reported. However, the protection order was reportedly amended on March 8, allowing Michael to have supervised visits with Gage and Glenn while accompanied by his mother and sister. Amy dropped the domestic violence charges against Michael during their court hearing in May, with a civil restraining order filed separately.

Amy and Michael were high school sweethearts, but they waited four years to get married in March 2019. They welcomed Gage on November 10, 2020, followed by Glenn in July 2022. Amy and the kids reportedly moved in with sister Tammy Slaton in Kentucky before the divorce filing. Amy returned to her and Michael’s previously shared home in April.

Amid the divorce, Amy seemingly moved on with a new boyfriend. Fans got a first glimpse at her new man in August when he was featured in a YouTube video of her family’s celebration for Glenn’s birthday. The Sun then identified the man as Tony Rodgers, and a source told the publication they had been dating for “about three months.” The romance was reportedly getting serious, with Amy and Tony living together with Amy’s kids in Kentucky.

On August 23, Amy took to TikTok with a cryptic message amid her rumored romance with Tony. She shared a photo of herself with what looked to be tears streaming down her face as SahBabii’s “Lost All My Feelings” played over the video. Additionally, Amy wrote over the photo, “I wish I could be happy.”