1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is officially a single woman! The TLC personality finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, on the season finale of the series.

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era,” Amy, 36, told her YouTube followers as she showed off copies of the divorce papers on the Tuesday, February 6, episode of the series. “I’m ready for it to be over with.”

In a private confessional, the YouTube personality admitted the divorce hadn’t “fully sunk in,” but she was excited to be the “best mom” she could be to her two sons, Gage and Glenn.

“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for,” she continued. “Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70% of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

During the divorce negotiations, Amy revealed she kept the house, while her ex was left with the TV, one of the cars and the “f–king lawnmower.”

“Amy’s single, bitches, but she ain’t ready to mingle,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star told her followers. “Don’t call me, don’t show up at my house either, OK?”

Amy’s split from her husband has been a major storyline on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which debuted on TLC in December 2023. The pair — who married as high school sweethearts in 2019 — separated in February 2023 after less than four years of marriage, with Michael filing for divorce the following month.

Prior to the split, Amy struggled with her responsibilities as a mom of two young children, while also being her sister Tammy Slaton’s caregiver, and felt the mill operator wasn’t pulling his weight when it came to parenting.

“There are sometimes I want to pull my hair out. I got so much on my plate, I got mom, I got the boys. I got Tammy, she’s coming home. It’s like how do you do all these things?” Amy vented to her husband during the December 11, 2023, episode, to which he simply nodded and responded, “I don’t know.”

The Kentucky native worried about her life when Tammy returned home from the rehab weight loss facility as she felt her life was already “chaotic.”

“I have no support,” she told producers before breaking down in tears. “I’ve tried to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael, it’s just a lot.”

Amy and Michael finalized their divorce on September 6, 2023, according to court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun.