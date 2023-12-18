1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton claimed that her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, said she’s “not allowed” to go anywhere without her kids.

Amy, 36, admitted that she was “exhausted all the time” while raising her sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months, in a clip for season 5 shared by TLC’s Instagram page on Monday, December 18.

“I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of mom. It’s just a lot,” she tearfully told her sisters as she prepared to hire a nanny. “And I was good before Glenn was born. Like, I had it under control.”

After Amanda Halterman told Amy that she wasn’t alone, she reminded her that Michael, 40, was “perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment.” Amanda then called Michael into the room to have him help Amy record a video asking potential nannies questions.

“You gotta do something because I need some help,” Amy told Michael. “I cannot keep going like this.”

Amanda then stood up for her sister and told Michael that Amy was using all of her energy to raise their kids, which meant she wasn’t able to take care of the house or herself. While Amy noted that getting a nanny would help, Amanda argued that Michael also needed to step up.

Amy said that getting a nanny meant that there will be “somebody to take care” of the kids so that she can go to therapy to work through her depression. “I’m not allowed to go anywhere without my kids is what he told me,” she ​claimed.

“Michael does not want to watch both of the kids at the same time when he’s alone, so I always have to bring at least one kid,” she explained in a confessional. “I don’t know if it’s because he don’t want to watch them by himself or it’s because he can’t watch them by himself and play a video game at the same time.”

Shortly after the video was posted, several fans took to the comments section to slam Michael’s lack of involvement in raising their sons. “Michael needs to step it up!” one person wrote. Another added, “Michael just looks lazy as hell. I literally don’t expect anything more of him.”

While it’s not clear exactly when the scene was filmed or if they hired a nanny, it was before Michael ffiled for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy in March, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The former couple’s date of separation was listed as February 24, though he did not state the reason behind their split.

The father of two requested that he and Amy attend a case management conference, while he also asked the court to enter a civil restraining order that prevented them both from being within 500 feet of each other or each other’s residence. Michael also asked that they were not able to make public statements ​or social media posts about each other.

Their divorce was eventually finalized on September 6, according to legal records viewed by The U.S. Sun. Both Amy and Michael were ordered to split custody of their sons.