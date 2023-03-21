Not meant to be! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman first gave fans a glimpse into their romance while making their reality TV debut in 2020.

The pair met when Amy was a teen in high school, and it seems they began dating around 2015. They tied the knot on March 15, 2019, during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Kentucky native gushed about her husband during the series premiere in January 2020. “My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” she said at the time. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Amy and Michael became parents when they welcomed baby No. 1, son Gage, in November 2020.

During a February 2021 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy reflected on having to undergo an emergency C-section during Gage’s birth. “Gage was still in the breech position, so in the end, I had to have a c-section,” she explained. “And then they took him away to the nursery to get some tests run because he had low blood sugar, ’cause it dropped.”

In January 2022, the couple announced they were expanding their family and expecting baby No. 2.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” the YouTuber shared at the time. The announcement included a photo of Gage wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

The fourth family member, a son named Glenn, was later born on July 5, 2022.

Amy has clearly taken to being a mother of two and regularly shares adorable photos of her sons via Instagram. Shortly after Glenn’s birth, she gushed about the brothers’ bond and said that Gage was already the “best big brother” on July 19.

Split rumors about Amy and Michael began to circulate in February 2023 when Amy reportedly moved out of their shared home in Kentucky with their sons, according to The Sun. Additionally, it was reported that Amy moved in with her sister Tammy Slaton.

Three weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023. According to Kentucky court records viewed by In Touch, the mill operator filed for dissolution of marriage with children against his estranged wife.

