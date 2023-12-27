1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Slaton told her sisters Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman that she wanted to leave her husband, Michael Halterman, during a self care night.

After noting that Amy, 36, was “really struggling” to take care of her sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months, during the Tuesday, December 26, episode, Amanda, 43, explained she was visiting her sister to help and “just make sure they’re OK.”

Amy tearfully told her sisters that she was “exhausted,” which led Amanda to reveal that she bought self care products for them to use and hoped to “put a smile” on the mother of two’s face.

“Amy’s face just stays puffy. You know, she’s just always looking like she’s walking around crying all the time,” Amanda said in a confessional. “Well, ‘cause she pretty much is.”

However, the sisters were quickly confused by how the face masks worked. When Amanda joked that it “looked like a used condom,” Amy said it “feels like one, too.”

Once Amy and Amanda put the masks on, all three women broke out into laughter.

“It’s definitely nice to see a smile on Amy’s face,” Amanda said in a confessional. “I just wanted to remind her that she’s gonna feel a lot of things and it’s OK to feel however she feels, you know. It’s just as long as she don’t stay there for too long.”

The mood quickly shifted when Amy admitted she was “ready to walk away” from Michael, 40, amid their marital problems.

“I told him over and over and over again. ‘If you don’t change, I’m gonna leave,’” Amy emotionally said in a confessional. She then told her sisters, “I used to be the glue that holds our family together, but now I’m just the used piece of gum.”

The reality star said that she wanted “to be happy,” adding, “I just want a divorce.”

The sisters enjoyed the self care day just one week after fans watched them look for a nanny to help with Amy and Michael’s sons. While Amanda insisted that Michael was “perfectly capable of taking care of these kids,” Amy revealed he told her she’s “not allowed to go anywhere without [their] kids.”

TLC

“Michael does not want to watch both of the kids at the same time when he’s alone, so I always have to bring at least one kid,” the reality star further explained in a confessional. “I don’t know if it’s because he don’t want to watch them by himself or it’s because he can’t watch them by himself and play a video game at the same time.”

The episode was filmed before Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy in March. The former couple’s date of separation was listed as February 24, while the reason behind their split was not listed.

The divorce was finalized on September 6, according to legal records viewed by The U.S. Sun. Both of the TLC personalities were ordered to split custody of Gage and Glenn.