Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Prince Philip‘s funeral? The Duke of Sussex is “looking to return home” to the U.K. after the royal‘s death despite family feud, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The queen would like Prince Harry to be there,” the insider explains. “Harry had a close relationship with his grandfather.”

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband died on Friday, April 9, at age 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

News of her husband’s death has left his wife of more than 70 years “heartbroken,” an insider told Closer Weekly. “Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source said shortly after his passing. “Even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”

Now, “funeral arrangements are already being put into place,” the source shared. “Prince Philip’s funeral will be small and he’ll be buried at Windsor Castle.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, “only a select few will attend” the service.

The duke’s death comes just over a month after Harry and pregnant wife Meghan‘s tell-all interview. During the 2-hour CBS special, on Sunday, March 7, the former Suits actress said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [son Archie‘s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later, Harry refused to comment on who was behind the racially charged comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Days later, the queen released a short, 61-word statement addressing the issues raised during the Sussex‘s interview. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Harry’s brother, Prince William, also refuted the shocking allegations, telling a Sky News reporter, “We are very much not a racist family,” while walking alongside wife Kate Middleton.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly in their latest issue. “He’s putting fame over family.”