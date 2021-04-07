Prince William was not happy with Prince Harry after his explosive tell-all with wife Meghan Markle, creating a further divide in their strained sibling relationship.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” a source close to the family tells Us Weekly in their latest issue. “He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39, sat down for a CBS primetime special that aired on March 7 and addressed countless rumors about their time in the spotlight. Meghan and Harry, 36, let it be known “no subject was off-limits” and they proved it true by discussing their controversial royal exit, any “regrets” they had, their new pregnancy with baby No. 2 and move to Los Angeles.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well,” the insider shared, claiming they “haven’t seen each other for over a year.”

Harry even responded to the brotherly feud speculation during the candid interview. “Much will continue to be said about that,” he shared. “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths.” The soon-to-be father of two added, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Shutterstock (2)

William, 38, and Harry will likely see each other in a few months for the debut of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana. Although “William is insisting” on chatting face-to-face before then, Harry is apparently “refusing to meet up,” the insider claims. The event is scheduled to take place on July 1, which would have her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

During the tell-all, Harry talked about his mother’s potential response to the family drama and said that Diana would likely “feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad.”

“But ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” he continued. The Archewell cofounder said he and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties in January 2020 because his “biggest concern was history repeating itself.”