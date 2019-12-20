Feel better, Prince Philip! The 98-year-old royal was taken to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Friday, December 20, due to a preexisting condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly. He was admitted “for observation and treatment” and was “a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor,” the palace added.

Philip will stay in the hospital for a few days, according to the outlet. It was a planned admission, and the royal was not taken to the hospital via an ambulance. Philip’s wife, Queen Elizabeth II, arrived at her Sandringham Estate on the same day — just in time for the holidays. She was pictured at the King’s Lynn station in a pink coat.

Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock

The U.K. transplant — who shares Prince Charles, 71, Princess Anne, 69, Prince Andrew, 59, and Prince Edward, 55, with his wife of 72 years — has been dealing with health issues for the past few years. In April 2018, he had a hip operation and recovered at Windsor. “His royal highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received,” the palace said at the time. Prior to that, Philip was treated for a bladder infection and was unable to make it to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert.

In August 2017, the duke — who is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch — retired from public duties after supporting his wife for many years at various events, charities and organizations. After he stepped away from the spotlight, Philip has been at church and other family gatherings. However, the last time Philip was out and about was at Lady Gabriella Kingston’s wedding in May.

In January, Philip was involved in a scary car accident, where he crashed his Land Rover into another vehicle, leaving his car overturned. One month later, he turned his license over to the police.

Meanwhile, the royal family is gearing up to celebrate the holidays, but three people will be missing — Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and their 7-month-old son, Archie. The duo will be spending time with the brunette beauty’s mom, Doria Ragland, instead. Even though Harry’s grandmother let him skip the festivities, she is “actually devastated that Harry’s snubbing Sandringham,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She’s been in tears over it.”

Shutterstock

Hopefully, tension between the family can subside for now. We are wishing Philip a speedy recovery during this time.