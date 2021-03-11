Prince William clapped back at racism claims following Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s bombshell interview.

The Duke of Cambridge told a Sky News reporter on Thursday, March 11, “We are very much not a racist family,” as he and wife Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since the royals were stunned by the interview.

When asked if he had spoken to Harry after the CBS sit-down, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

During the 2-hour special, Meghan said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie‘s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later in the interview, Harry refused to comment on who was behind the racially charged comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth addressed the issues raised during the Sussex‘s interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Meghan spoke about her sister-in-law Kate during the interview, including addressing reports that she made Kate cry over a disagreement regarding bridesmaids dresses leading up to her May 2018 wedding.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan said. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”

Meghan also spoke about people trying to create a narrative that pits her against Kate, whom she called a “good person.” She said, “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

As for Harry, when asked how he would describe his relationship with his brother now, he revealed Sunday, “The relationship is space. Time heals all things, hopefully.” The dad of one noted, “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. But we are on different paths.”