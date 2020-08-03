According to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, Meghan Markle wore a gold Maya Brenner necklace that was reportedly worth $240 and featured the letters “H” and “M” before she was publicly linked to Prince Harry. Soon after, she was allegedly forced to sit through a phone call while an aide from Buckingham Palace scolded her for her choice of jewelry.

“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” the book alleges. During the awkward phone conversation, the authors claim Meghan sat in silence choosing to listen to the counsel. “But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Courtesy of YouTube

As royal fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new book, ‘Finding Freedom,’ excerpts have been published revealing just how rough it was for Meghan Markle to join the royal family. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family will be released on August 11 and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are already getting a lot of attention for the claims the make in the book. Both authors worked closely in the royal press corps and have made sure that readers know that everything written in the book has at least two credible sources to back it up.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March 2020 and are now residing in Beverly Hills, California. Meghan’s time in the UK was filled with wild rumors and alleged criticism from behind the palace walls. Even before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan experienced just how controlling life as a member of the Royal Family could be.

Phil Harris/AP/Shutterstock

‘Finding Freedom’ also delves into the tumultuous relationship between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate. Although Prince William and Duchess Kate “respect” their ”right” to a new life, they don’t approve of “the way he’s gone about it,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” the insider added, noting that despite “what’s happened,” they won’t be “exiling” the couple from the family.

