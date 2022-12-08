It’s no secret that Princess Kate (née Middleton) and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) are not exactly the best of friends ever since the U.S. native officially joined the royal family in May 2018. In fact, there have been rumors going around for years that the two are not on great terms. Meghan and Kate are both beautiful, sophisticated women — both are mere commoners — and since they are so close in age, the public thought the two would get along so well. Although neither one of them has officially addressed their alleged feud, sometimes their body language in photos says it all.

The tension between Kate and Meghan seemed to have an effect on their husbands. In October 2019, Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with his older brother, Prince William and revealed it’s not always smooth sailing between the siblings. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens. We are brothers, we will always be brothers,” the redheaded royal said in an ITV documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me.”

The Duke of Sussex continued, “We don’t see each other as much as used to because we are so busy, but you know, I love him dearly, and the majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as you know, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Harry and Meghan raised some eyebrows when they decided to split from the royal foundation they set up with William and Kate in May 2019.

So, what started the tension between everyone? In the documentary, Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, Vanity Fair’s reporter Katie Nicholl said William was worried that his brother was too swept up with Meghan when they started dating in 2016. “William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly. And being close to Harry, probably the one person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?’” she said.

It seems Kate sided with William, as she also had tension with Meghan herself. The week of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in 2018, reports surfaced that Meghan made Kate cry during a fitting for the Duke of Cambridge’s daughter Charlotte’s flower girl dress. That November, a royal reporter also claimed Harry was upset that William wasn’t welcoming enough of the Suits alum.

Tensions between family members were further soured when Harry and the former Hollywood starlet stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie that March. The Sussexes added more fuel to the royal feud fire when they opened up about their mental health struggles and alleged racism they faced in a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021.

