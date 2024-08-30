Leah Remini sold off her longtime Los Angeles mansion weeks before she announced her shock split from longtime husband, Angelo Pagan, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to real estate records, Leah, 54, finally found a buyer for her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 10,100-square-foot home in Studio City, California. Leah purchased the home in 2003 for $3,750,000.

She put the home on the market in 2023 for $12,499,000. She struggled to find a buyer at that price and slashed it down to $11,999,000 and then $10,500,000. On July 1, a deal on the home closed for $9,300,000.

The real estate listing said the home sat on 1.5 acres of “meticulously manicured grounds.”

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

According to The New York Times, Leah’s neighbors are George and Amal Clooney, Lucy Liu and Bruno Mars.

The home sale comes as Leah and Angelo, 56, decided to end their marriage after 28 years together.

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram. Leah and Angelo shared old photos of the themselves with the caption, “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

The exes continued, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Leah and Angelo said, “So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate.”

The exes continued, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way. We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC.”

“We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter. Love, Leah & Angelo,” they ended.

As In Touch previously reported, Leah’s close friend Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last week.