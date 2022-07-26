Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a married woman! While not much is known about her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, few details have been revealed about Gypsy’s man. Scroll down below for everything we know about her marriage so far.

Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Ryan Scott Anderson?

Ryan is 36 years old and is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to the marriage license obtained by In Touch on July 26.

When Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson Get Married?

Gypsy, 30, and Ryan tied the knot in Livingston County, Missouri, on June 27, 2022. The certificate was recorded on July 21, 2022.

It is not currently clear how the couple met or what Ryan does for a living.

Why is Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Prison?

She is currently serving a 10-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. It’s believed that the mother of one suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder caused Dee Dee to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations. Gypsy became a local star and was given special treatment, including being given free trips to Disneyland and having well-wishers pay the family’s bills.

Who Else Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dated?

Gypsy’s first known romance was with Nicholas Godejohn, whom she met on the Christian dating site ChristianDatingForFree.com in 2012. The pair continued to talk online until they met in person for the first time in 2015, according to The Guardian.

She supposedly enlisted Nick’s help to kill her mother. After Dee Dee’s body was discovered in 2015, they were found in Wisconsin and were both charged for her murder.

In November 2018, Nick was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a co-conspirator to the crime. He was sentenced to life in prison in February 2019 at his trial. The Springfield News-Leader reported that he has no possibility for parole, though prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Gypsy made a plea deal with prosecutors in July 2016. She agreed to plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

During a January 2018 interview with ABC News, Nick claimed Gypsy “was basically the mastermind behind it all [and] I was basically a hired hit man in its own weird sense.” He continued, “I loved Gypsy to the point where I would … do anything for her. I’ve proven that with what I did. Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she’s betrayed me. I feel that she’s abandoned me.”

Prior to her romance with Ryan, Gypsy was engaged to a man named Ken. After meeting through a pen pal program at her prison, In Touch exclusively revealed they were engaged in April 2019. However, Gypsy’s stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, confirmed the pair called off the engagement just months later in August.

Her family friend, Fancy Marcelli, exclusively told In Touch in August 2021 that Gypsy was dating multiple men while in prison.

“I’m afraid she’ll meet someone and marry him,” Fancy said at the time, noting that Gypsy was talking to several men from behind bars.

“These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups,” she explained. “They attached themselves to Gypsy, and a lot of them just want fame. One of the guys was 20 years older; they’ve already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy.”