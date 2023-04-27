Gypsy Rose Blancharde slammed Josh Seiter after the Bachelorette alum sent her a flirty email.

“I don’t know who you are, or why you chose ME to try and find your 15 minutes of fame, but I have friends everywhere and I know what lies you’ve told online,” Gypsy, 31, wrote in an email to Josh, 35, after he sent her messages implying he would like to pursue a romantic relationship. “I am a married woman, my [husband’s] name is Ryan Anderson and we do NOT appreciate crazy people like you spreading lies.”

Gypsy went on to say that people like Josh “disgust” her because they prey “on the vulnerable.”

“I may look cute, but I have a smart-ass mouth and I’m not afraid to tell you to go f–k yourself,” she concluded.

After Gypsy – who married Ryan in June 2022 while still behind bars – sent Josh the message, the former reality star shared a screenshot of the email via his Instagram Stories. “All I did was ask to get to know her,” he wrote. “This was totally uncalled for.”

“I am heartbroken that things didn’t work out between me and Gypsy but I will not give up on finding love,” Josh wrote in another Instagram Story post.

While Josh claimed that his messages to Gypsy were innocent, he revealed that Ryan sent him a DM to address the situation. “What kind of bulls–t are you spewing you worthless panty wearing douchebag,” Ryan wrote.

In addition to sharing Ryan’s messages, Josh claimed that Gypsy’s husband sent him “threatening voicemails.”

The Louisiana native also asked Josh to stop re-adding himself to her contacts. After noting that she is happily married to Ryan, the inmate encouraged Josh to pursue another “opportunity” because her husband is “the best and most deserving man of [her] heart.”

Gypsy is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. It’s believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder ​that caused the mother of one to fabricate her daughter’s age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy. Due to her believed illness, Gypsy became a local star and was given special treatment. She and Dee Dee also benefited from charitable organizations.

While Josh competed during season 11 of The Bachelorette, he has become best known for pursuing relationships with reality stars.

He previously dated 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Yolanda Leak, Love After Lockup stars Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos and 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle.