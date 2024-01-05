Gypsy Rose Blanchard was 23 years old when she was arrested in connection to the 2015 murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, alongside then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn. While Gypsy spent the next eight years behind bars, with more than 250 men reaching out to her via prison mail — she found love with Louisiana native Ryan Anderson, and fans are curious if the couple is still together following her December 28, 2023, release.

Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Still Together?

Gypsy and Ryan are stronger than ever following her release from prison. Ryan was there to pick up Gypsy from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, where she served her sentence.

“Married life with @ryan_s_anderson,” Gypsy gushed about her husband in a selfie posted on January 2, 2024.

How Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Meet?

Gypsy met Ryan during her prison sentence after he reached out to her in a written letter. Despite the Louisiana native receiving hundreds of letters from different men, she found a connection with the special education teacher.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” Blanchard recalled, adding that she was “all alone” in prison. “And of course more than friends, and then now we’re married.”

When Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Get Married?

The pair tied the knot in Livingston County, Missouri, on June 27, 2022, according to a marriage license obtained by In Touch.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Do Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Have Kids?

Gypsy and Ryan are not parents yet — but Gypsy admitted that she doesn’t have “any reservations” about having kids in a January 2024 interview.

“We both have talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when yet,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My life is a little hectic right now. So, we’re just trying to take it day by day. We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”

Why Did Gypsy Rose Go to Prison?

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother.

It’s believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder that caused the mother of one to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations.

Gypsy was given special treatment due to her ailments, including being given free trips to Disneyland and having well-wishers pay the family’s bills.

Her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder for his role and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action in February 2019. For her part, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for her role in the killing in July 2016 but was later granted parole and released after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Following Gypsy’s arrest, it was determined that her mother had falsified numerous medical diagnoses and the years of abuse her mother inflicted were deemed to be the motive in the June 2015 murder.