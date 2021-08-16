Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family friends Fancy Marcelli and Titania Gisclair are concerned she could “end up back in prison” after her sentencing ends for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, they tell In Touch exclusively.

“Gypsy has served 80 percent of her sentence. She’s supposed to get out in 2025, but I worry about what’s going to happen to her,” Marcelli tells In Touch exclusively. “She doesn’t want counseling, which the prison offers. She doesn’t feel that she needs any help. She needs better people around her.”

Dr. Phil

Marcelli says Gypsy “needs to change her behavior” for the better before getting released from behind bars, “but she’s not open to it,” claiming the 30-year-old is “still putting on a show for the parole board.”

Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder in July 2016. She will be eligible for parole in 2024 and is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the slaying of her mother, Dee Dee, who is said to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The mental disorder led Dee Dee to fabricate Gypsy’s various illnesses to gain sympathy and benefit from charities related to those illnesses.

After suffering years of unnecessary medical treatment and abuse, Gypsy said during her court testimony that she and then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn felt killing Dee Dee was her only escape. Due to his involvement in the crime, Godejohn was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“[Gypsy] says she wants to be an advocate, but she has a long road ahead of her,” Marcelli adds. “There are days I think there’s no hope for Gypsy. MSBP cases are tough, but I do have hope. I just want the best for her. Her lawyer is great, he did an amazing job. I want her to come out and live a good life, but she needs intense help.”

Like Marcelli, Gisclair is also worried about Gypsy being exposed to the real world due to her mental state and past experiences.

“I knew Dee Dee. She was a master manipulator,” Gisclair tells In Touch. “I was there. Gypsy always had various medical diagnoses. I never had any reason not to believe it. Now that I look back, I can clearly see all the lies that Dee Dee told.”

HBO

“Dee Dee abused Gypsy. Her mother taught her how to scam, that’s all Gypsy knows,” Gisclair explains. “We all want the best for Gypsy, but the problem is that Gypsy doesn’t think she has a problem. She doesn’t think she has any childhood trauma.”

“Gypsy learned a lot of bad stuff from her mama,” Gisclair tells In Touch. “She’s responsible for her actions, that’s why she’s in prison. You reap what you sow. We just want Gypsy to have as much of a normal life as possible when she’s released. And that’s going to take a lot of work.”

Meanwhile, Marcelli says Gypsy’s behavior behind bars is another cause for concern. “She has displayed poor judgment throughout. She flies off the handle, sends troubling emails. She’s had three more relationships with men,” Marcelli continues about Gypsy’s dating life, following the 30-year-old’s split from ex-fiancé Ken. “I’m afraid she’ll meet someone and marry him.”

Marcelli, who cohosts “The Good Wives’ Guide to True Crime and Murder By Design” podcast with Gisclair, says a lot of Gypsy’s suitors “just want fame” at the end of the day. Marcelli adds that “one of the guys was 20 years older; they’ve already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy.”