Here comes the bride! Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson amid her 10-year prison sentence, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan is 36 years old and is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to the marriage license obtained by In Touch. The pair got married in Livingston County, Missouri on June 27, 2022, while the certificate was recorded on July 21, 2022.

Gypsy, 30, was previously in a relationship with a man named Ken, whom she met through a pen pal program at her prison. In April 2019, In Touch exclusively revealed they were engaged. However, Gypsy’s stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, confirmed they called off the engagement by August of that year.

Following her split from Ken, Gypsy’s family friend, Fancy Marcelli, exclusively told In Touch that she was dating multiple men in prison.

“I’m afraid she’ll meet someone and marry him,” Fancy said in August 2021, noting that Gypsy was talking to several men from behind bars.

Courtesy of the Blanchard family

“These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups,” she explained. “They attached themselves to Gypsy, and a lot of them just want fame. One of the guys was 20 years older; they’ve already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy.”

Fancy added that Gypsy was “planning on marrying Ken in prison, though she never saw the ring.” She continued, “Ken, her [former] fiancé, wasn’t in it for Gypsy; he saw her as a cash cow. She ended it with Ken, she didn’t trust him anymore. Ken didn’t trust her either.”

Gypsy is currently serving a 10-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who is believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The mental disorder caused Dee Dee to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations. Dee Dee’s daughter became a local star and was given free trips including to Disneyland, while well-wishers also paid their bills.

Gypsy later testified that years of unnecessary medical treatment and abuse is what pushed her to suggest her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, should kill her mother.

Nicholas is currently serving a life sentence for the crime. Meanwhile, Gypsy will be eligible for parole in 2024.