Gypsy Rose Blanchard has dated multiple men in prison following her split from ex-fiancé Ken, family friend Fancy Marcelli exclusively tells In Touch.

“I’m afraid she’ll meet someone and marry him,” Marcelli says, noting that the 30-year-old is talking to several men from behind bars. “These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups,” she explains. “They attached themselves to Gypsy, and a lot of them just want fame. One of the guys was 20 years older; they’ve already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy.”

Now, “The Good Wives’ Guide to True Crime” podcast host says she’s “concerned” about Gypsy getting into a relationship when she’s released. “Gypsy is lost,” she says, and although she’s “looking for love,” Marcelli also thinks she “just wants somewhere to go once she gets out of prison.”

Gypsy and Ken met through a pen pal program at her prison. In April 2019, In Touch exclusively revealed Gypsy and Ken were engaged, but by August, Gypsy’s stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, confirmed they “called off the engagement.”

“She was planning on marrying Ken in prison, though she never saw the ring,” Marcelli, who also has “Murder By Design” YouTube channel, divulges. “Ken, her [former] fiancé, wasn’t in it for Gypsy; he saw her as a cash cow. She ended it with Ken, she didn’t trust him anymore. Ken didn’t trust her either.”

Gypsy is currently serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who is said to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The mental disorder caused Dee Dee to fabricate her daughter’s age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations. Gypsy became a local star, given free trips including to Disneyland, with well-wishers paying their bills. She later testified that years of unnecessary medical treatment and abuse is what pushed her to suggest her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, should kill Dee Dee.

Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for the crime. Meanwhile, Gypsy will be eligible for parole in 2024. The story of Gypsy’s life with her mother was the focus of Hulu’s 2019 series The Act.

“She has displayed poor judgment throughout,” Marcelli says of Gypsy’s dating life. “She flies off the handle, sends troubling emails. She’s had three more relationships with men [following her split from Ken]. We have a lot of concern for her because she doesn’t know the real world. She wasn’t raised in the real world. She doesn’t know how to deal with her trauma.”