Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison on parole in December, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Family friend Titania Gisclair, who grew up with Gypsy’s late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, shares that Gypsy, 32, has “been paroled” and is “coming out of prison in December of this year.” In Touch has confirmed that her exact release date is December 28, 2023, according to Karen Pojmann, the Communications Director Missouri Department of Corrections.

“I think she’s ready. I think my opinion has changed a lot over time,” Titania tells In Touch about Gypsy being released. “My opinion hasn’t changed about her needing psychiatric help. That has not changed because all of the statistics, all of the research, everything says you need to get mental health help. She needs mental health help.”

Titania adds that Gypsy has “gotten very little mental health help in prison,” though hopes she has access to it once she is released at the end of the year.

“I believe she will, with the help of a lot of people, she will thrive and she will become a better person,” she continues. “And I think that that will help her to become that person.”

Not only did Titania reveal that Gypsy will be out of prison in three months, but she also shares what people can expect once she’s no longer serving time. “There are things that are coming once she comes out of prison,” she shares. “She is going to reach out into the true crime industry and be able to share her story.”

“I think she will also share her story of what has happened to her and the things that she discovered while she was in prison,” Titania adds.

Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016 for her involvement in the 2015 murder of Dee Dee. It’s believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a mental disorder that caused the mother of one to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments. Gypsy became a local star and was given special treatment due to her alleged health problems, which included being given free trips to Disneyland and having supporters pay the family’s bills.

In addition to Gypsy, ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was also charged after she allegedly enlisted his help to kill Dee Dee.

Nick, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018. He was sentenced to serve life in prison during a February 2019 sentencing trial and was not given the possibility of parole.

Titania – who is currently working on a project about the case – also tells In Touch that “Deedee was a master manipulative person.”

“She was a good friend, but she just had a way of befriending someone, pretending to be their best friend, and then turning around and stabbing you in the back and you not even realizing it,” she recalls. “So a lot of times when these people say, ‘I can’t understand how she manipulated these doctors and manipulated these nurses and manipulated all these people,’ I can see it. I can see it because I saw it firsthand.”

Titania also shares insight into Dee Dee’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy, sharing that she “could talk to you and make you think that you are her best friend and then turn around and turn the whole story around.”

Reporting by Katherine Schaffstall and Nate Grant.