It’s over. Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have split four months after getting married, ​​Fancy Macelli, an expert in Blanchard’s case, confirms to In Touch.

After a letter began to circulate that was believed to be sent from Blanchard, 31, to her family and friends revealing she had plans to file for annulment in October, Macelli says that the speculation is true.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” the letter read. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

Blanchard’s letter concluded with her thanking her supporters for their thoughts and prayers as she navigates the end of her marriage. While Gypsy said she planned to file an annulment, In Touch can confirm no paperwork has been submitted at the time of publication.

Macelli, who works as an author, podcast host, and expert in the case, admits she doesn’t know what led to their decision to split. “It’s hard to keep a relationship up behind bars,” she tells In Touch. “The same thing happened with Ken.”

Prior to Gypsy’s romance with Anderson, she was engaged to several men including her ex-fiancé, Ken, whom she met through a pen pal program in prison. “This is the third or fourth one she’s had,” Macelli says. “It’s concerning.”

Blanchard’s lawyer did not immediately answer In Touch‘s request for comment.

In Touch previously confirmed Blanchard and Anderson got married in Livingston County, Missouri, on June 27, 2022, while the marriage certificate was recorded on July 21, 2022.

Not much is known about Anderson, though the marriage license states that he was 36 years old at the time of the wedding and is from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

According to Macelli, Anderson has a child from a previous relationship. However, it’s not clear if Blanchard was involved in the child’s life in any capacity.

Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which caused Dee Dee to fabricate Gypsy’s age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations. Blanchard became a local star and was given free trips including to Disneyland, while well-wishers also paid the family’s bills.

The Louisiana native later testified that years of unnecessary medical treatment and abuse pushed her to suggest her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, should kill her mother.

Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for the crime. Meanwhile, Blanchard will be eligible for parole in December 2023.