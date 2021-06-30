Nick Godejohn — Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s ex-boyfriend — plotted with her to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, but he ended up with a much harsher punishment than Gypsy. They both went to jail, but he’ll be there a lot longer than she will.

Who Is Nick Godejohn?

Godejohn is Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend, but at the time of the murder, they were together. As portrayed in The Act — Hulu’s hit TV show about Gypsy’s life and the events surrounding Dee Dee’s death — Gypsy fell for Godejohn online and enlisted his help to kill her mom. After Dee Dee’s body was discovered, Gypsy and Godejohn were found in Wisconsin, and they were both charged for her murder.

Before all of that, Oxygen reported that Godejohn’s first confrontation with the law occurred when he was allegedly caught watching pornography in a McDonald’s in 2013. Customers reportedly complained that he was fondling himself, but Godejohn claimed he was just scratching himself. In the midst of that arrest, police also allegedly found a large folding knife on Godejohn.

What Was Nick Godejohn’s Sentence for the Murder of Dee Dee Blanchard?

Godejohn was found guilty in November 2018 of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to Dee Dee’s murder. He was found guilty of stabbing Blanchard’s mother — although Oxygen reported that Blanchard actually stole the knife used to kill Dee Dee and gave it to Godejohn — according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Dr. Phill; Greene County Jail

In the end, prosecutors in the case didn’t pursue the death penalty, and Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison in February 2019 at his trial, according to KOLR10 News. The Springfield News-Leader reported on February 22, 2019, that he has no possibility for parole. Judge David Jones denied Godejohn’s motion for a new trial, so he will be behind bars for the remainder of his life.

When Calum Worthy — who plays Godejohn on The Act — spoke with In Touch about portraying him, he said he “didn’t want Nick to be defined by the worst day of his life.” But his criminal acts did define where he will be for the rest of that life.

Where Is Nick Godejohn Today?

In Oxygen’s “Killer Couples,” Godejohn gave his first interview since his sentencing. In the 2019 special, Godejohn chronicled his relationship with Gypsy Rose.

“I would’ve done it again,” he admitted. “I might have done it differently, but I would’ve done it again. I couldn’t see [Gypsy Rose] suffer anymore.”

Godejohn explained that he discovered he had an alternate personality when he was 18. In a 2017 interview with Dr. Phil, Blanchard said Godejohn “had multiple personalities that were violent and scary. He thought he was a 500-year-old vampire named Victor. I thought I was in love with him, the good side of him.”

On the night of the murder, Godejohn said, “I got so darn enraged that something inside of me clicked. Unfortunately, that part of me wanted to come out for a very long time and the very first opportunity it got, it didn’t waste any time. That dark shadow part of me that really is triggered by anger; once that anger clicks, I see red.”

When Dee Dee woke up to Godejohn stabbing her, Godejohn explained, “She ended up asking me, ‘Who are you?’ [I said] I’m your effing nightmare.”