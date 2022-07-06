It’s over! Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has split from fiancée Saffire Matos.

“They were fighting like crazy in early June, and called it quits by the middle of the month,” a source told The Sun on Wednesday, July 6.

Just five days prior, blogger MTV Reality Teaa [sic] captured a posted and deleted TikTok by Saffire that hinted at a possible separation. In the clip, the eyelash entrepreneur sat in a car and wrote, “Broke up with him because our signs didn’t match, I’m a Libra and he’s a lil b—t.”

Ronnie, 36, and Saffire, 31, publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in October 2020. They shared their first photos as a couple from a tropical getaway to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico.

After dating for less than one year, the former reality star got down on one knee and proposed to Saffire in June 2021. “I love you,” Ronnie captioned a photo via Instagram showing off his fiancée’s diamond ring. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

News of their split likely won’t shock fans, as the pair have been through several ups and downs during their relationship. Before they became engaged, the MTV star was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021. He was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Ronnie’s legal troubles didn’t seem to bother Saffire, and the pair continued to date.

They celebrated their engagement with a huge party in October 2021, though an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ronnie and Saffire’s romance was “on the rocks” for a “few weeks” that November.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the source revealed at the time. “Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.”

Not only were they having problems, but the source claimed they had actually briefly separated. “Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately,” the source said. “That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Split rumors continued to circulate when fans noticed Saffire had stopped sharing photos with Ronnie on social media in late 2021. However, the eyelash technician seemed to shut down the speculation by continuing to wear her engagement ring.

The pair then proved they were together when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out to dinner in January 2022. Ronnie and Saffire seemed to be fully reconciled by March 2022 when they were seen on a rare date night in Miami.

The reconciliation didn’t last long and Saffire deleted all of her photos with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum off social media in May 2022. She continued to hint at a breakup by sharing several cryptic quotes on Instagram. “The realest woman in a man’s corner is the one he hurts the most. By the time he decides to do right by her, she doesn’t know how to love him anymore,” one post read.

The New York native fired back by sharing his own cryptic message, which read, “A relationship where we both hustle, we both cook, we both clean, we both pay, we both spoil each other. That’s a relationship.”

However, Saffire recently clapped back at trolls that accused her of using Ronnie for fame. “Please stop thinking I wanted someone for clout I genuinely love with my whole heart just because you meet someone who is semi famous [doesn’t] mean you choose that life its the cards you are [dealt] with but thank you,” she wrote.