Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola hit the jackpot with her new boyfriend, Justin May! Justin is Sammi’s first boyfriend since she split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi in the summer of 2021.

The Sweetheart Styles founder and her beau made their romance Instagram official in November 2021, but they seemed to have already been an item in October. Both Sammi ‘s throwback clip posted via TikTok and a carousel post she shared on Instagram in February 2022 featured snaps of her and Justin wearing matching Halloween costumes. She didn’t specify when the two officially started dating, though, and simply captioned her Instagram post, “#TBT.”

Justin Is From New Jersey

Like Sammi, Justin was also born and raised in New Jersey, a source exclusively told In Touch in January 2022. He is from Toms River while the MTV alum was raised in Hazlet.

Justin Was a Bartender

Justin and Sammi clearly didn’t get together while she appeared on Jersey Shore, but they may have crossed paths while she starred on the show. He worked as a bartender at Bamboo and Karma, the insider added to In Touch in January 2022, which was where the cast of Jersey Shore filmed some fun times together.

Justin Values Fitness

Sammi’s new beau appears to value fitness, as he tends to fill his Instagram page with workout-related content.

In September 2017, New Jersey native uploaded an inspirational quote about physical exercise, calling it “therapy” in his caption. “Some days, it’s not about health or building muscle,” the post read.

Aside from sharing motivational messages, Justin has posted multiple pictures of himself via Instagram appearing physically built.

Justin and Sammi’s Relationship Details

While Justin rarely shares photos of himself with Sammi, she has posted a few cozy photos of them together on social media. She made their love Instagram official on Thanksgiving 2021 by sharing an Instagram Story snap of them together, captioning it, “Thankful.”

Once the 2021 winter holidays rolled around, Sammi and Justin’s romance grew even stronger. She uploaded a cute moment of her and Justin posing in front of a Christmas tree in December, and they rang in 2022 together. They celebrated the new year with “plenty of PDA,” a source told In Touch in January 2022, even mentioning that their relationship is “hot and heavy” nowadays.

In February 2022, the former reality star even uploaded a throwback video to TikTok and a carousel post via Instagram of her and her man on Halloween 2021. The couple rocked matching black-and-white-striped referee costumes to celebrate.