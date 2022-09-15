Off the market? Vinny Guadagnino, who will be making his Dancing with the Stars debut on the long-running show’s season 31 premiere on September 19, has been in the public eye ever since Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009.

Of course, that means his life has also been a topic of discussion amongst fans for more than a decade. And while Vinny’s had his fair share of hookups, flings and relationships broadcast on national television for all to see, we can’t help but wonder if the reality star has a special someone in his life right now. Read on to find out all about the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s love life, past and present.

Who Is Vinny Guadagnino’s Girlfriend?

Though Vinny, 34, has been known to be quite the ladies’ man, it doesn’t look like he’s seriously dating anyone at the moment – and if he is, he’s doing a great job of keeping it on the down low!

While it appears the Keto Guido has yet to find The One, that doesn’t mean Vinny’s planning on living the bachelor life forever. In June 2021, the Double Shot at Love star sat down with In Touch to discuss all things relationships, and revealed whether he sees marriage and kids in his future.

“I do. I mean I’m 33, so I started [being on the show] when I was 21. So I think [my cast] had a little bit of, like, a life head start on me, but [I’m] definitely not rushing it. I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one,” Vinny explained.

“I like living vicariously through them,” he added of his Jersey Shore costars who are married and/or have kids. “I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them. It’s kind of like a perfect situation right now.”

Who Has Vinny Guadagnino Dated?

It’s no secret the Vinny & Ma Eat America star has hooked up with multiple Jersey Shore costars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick. He’s also been linked to Ramona Nitu, whom he dated during season 2 of the original MTV reality series, Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and Double Shot at Love contestants Maria Elizondo and Alysse Joyner.

Shutterstock (2)

Vinny also dated Instagram model Elicea Shyann between 2017 and 2018; however, the pair split after the Revenge Prank star was seemingly caught cheating on her during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which he was seen flirting with multiple women and getting their numbers.

A few years after he burst onto the reality TV scene, Vinny dated Maxim model Melanie Iglesias from 2012-2014.

Who Is Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner?

Vinny is paired up with Dancing With the Stars newcomer Koko Iwasaki for the show’s latest season.

Koko, 25, and Vinny seem to be getting along quite well as they prepare for their upcoming DWTS debut, with both celebs appearing on each other’s Instagrams recently.

ABC/Ben Hider

In a carousel pinned to the top of Koko’s Instagram page, the So You Think You Can Dance alum can be seen cozying up to her dance partner in numerous slides, including a photo of the pair sitting side-by-side on a couch with “DWTS” in neon letters above them, a snap of the two in coordinating blue outfits, and a cool mirror selfie.

Additionally, Koko posted a short clip of the two practicing a dance together, in which Vinny hilariously takes a tumble as Koko cracks up.

The two clearly have playful banter, too, as Koko commented on a picture of the pair Vinny posted on his own Instagram, writing, “I still hate you for choosing this photo.”

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.