Loved-up Christmas! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola celebrated her first Christmas with her boyfriend one month after revealing she was dating a new man following her split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi.

“Merry Christmas! 🎄,” Sammi, 34, captioned a photo of her snuggling up to her hunky boyfriend, Justin May, via Instagram on Saturday, December 25. In the picture, Sammi wore a brown sweater dress with black leggings and black ankle boots while Justin wore a pair of dark wash jeans, a black T-shirt, a red and black plaid flannel long-sleeved button-up shirt and black boots. The couple posed in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree surrounded by tons of presents as they stood close to each other, while Justin placed his arm around Sammi and she placed her hand on his midsection.

Courtesy of Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

Sammi’s former Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a sweet comment on the photo. “❤️❤️❤️❤️ merry Christmas,” she wrote.

The MTV alum went Instagram official with her boo on Thanksgiving 2021, when she posted the first photo with Justin to her Instagram Story at the time. She tagged him in a similarly loved-up photo, while adding the caption, “Thankful.”

This marks Sammi’s first relationship since her split from her ex Christian, 31. After two months of speculation, she confirmed they had broken up and called off their engagement in July via TikTok. In a Q&A-style video, she danced along to music while answering some of her most-asked questions at the time as her answers appeared on the screen.

“Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?” read one question, and her response was, “No.” Another question asked, “Are you single?” and she responded, “Yes.” The last question read, “Are you happy?” and she answered, “YESSS!”

The couple sparked split rumors in May after fans noticed Sammi and Christian unfollowed each other on Instagram. Christian had also deleted all of his photos with Sammi from the platform and set his Facebook relationship status to private. Sammi had removed a majority of her pictures of Christian from her account as well.

Sammi and Christian started dating in 2017 and were engaged by March 2019. Their wedding was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. It seems the couple had made it far in the wedding planning process before they called off their nuptials, as Sammi revealed she said yes to her wedding dress in March 2020.