He’s all about his partner. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fired back at a troll’s claim he previously “cheated” on his now-wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), while filming the original Jersey Shore series from 2009 to 2012.

The TV personality shut down speculation he was ever unfaithful to his longtime love after sharing a throwback of them on Wednesday, July 29, captioned, “Beside every strong man is an even stronger woman #collegesweethearts.”

Mike, 38, and Lauren, 35, were all smiles in the photo, showing her seated on his lap as they played cards. At the time, she was 18 and he was 22, the reality star shared in the comments. Lauren also chimed in to reveal the portrait was taken during a Christmas and New Year’s trip with her family in 2004.

Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

“Let me ask you a question when you did the show Jersey Shore, Mike, were you still dating Lauren?” one of his followers asked. “No, we were broken up when the first Jersey Shore started and eventually reconnected after the first Jersey Shore ended,” the MTV alum clarified in his response. “And you continued to cheat on her those subsequent seasons? Boooooo!” another replied.

That’s when Mike set the record straight and made sure there were no misconceptions. “You’re an idiot!” he clapped back. “If you read the above caption it says we broke up season 1 of Jersey Shore and reconnected when it ended after season 6. So when [the reboot] Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started we were back together. SMFH [Shaking my f–king head],” the New York native added.

Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

No matter what naysayers try to throw at them, Mike and Lauren’s relationship continues to get stronger. The couple wed in a romantic ceremony on November 1, 2018, and they are now “definitely still trying” to get pregnant, the reality TV starlet exclusively told In Touch. “When that time comes, we’ll definitely be excited to share the news!” Lauren added.

Lauren has certainly become a part of the Jersey Shore family, having formed great friendships with Mike’s costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who also taught her a lot about parenthood.

“They’re all such amazing moms,” she gushed to In Touch. “I mean, they’ve shown me just to be comfortable in your own skin and especially while being in the public eye, you know, not letting the opinions and stuff from other moms get in the way of your parenting because everybody’s different.”