Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Hints Maci Bookout 'Overreacted' Amid Drama

Not-so-subtle shade? Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards shared a cryptic quote about “overreacting” amid drama with Maci Bookout.

“Don’t entertain negative energy,” the post read, hours after Ryan Edwards‘ ex-girlfriend called them out on Twitter. “Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Conserve your energy.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom, Maci, 29, clapped back at the couple for calling her a “petty” and “evil bitch” in the midst of their visitation drama with Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley.

“I really wanted to post some ‘petty bitch’ (and hilarious) comments, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of ‘petty’ without Googling it and reading it aloud. [microphone emoji],” the mom of three — who also shares Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor McKinney — tweeted.

The drama started when Bentley, 12, told Maci and Taylor that he doesn’t want to be around dad Ryan, 33, until they are able to go to therapy together. His half-brother, Jagger — whom Ryan shares with Mackenzie, 24, — turned 2 years old and Bentley agreed to go to the party that fell on Jagger’s actual birthday because that was the one being held at his grandparents Jen and Larry Edwards‘ home.

When the plans changed, and the MTV mom found out the party was actually going to be held at Ryan and Mackenzie’s house, the couple gave Bentley a choice.

“I haven’t seen him in forever and like that, it’d just be a big jump from just like, not seeing him and then going like, straight to his house,” the preteen told his mom and stepdad.

Although Jen, whom Bentley lovingly calls “Mimi,” said his decision was “fine,” Ryan and Maci were clearly upset.

“So history repeats itself, huh?” Mackenzie said in the scene, to which Ryan agreed. “It’s like, every October and November has been some drama fest,” she added.

However, the mom of three — who also shares Stella, 11 months, with Ryan as well as an older son Hudson — claimed she was more upset over how his ex’s drama affects her children.

“You know, it’s one thing to be a petty bitch. Like, OK. That’s fine,” she said. “But when you just start including like, my kids? That’s just not OK with me.”

“She’s just a spiteful, evil bitch,” Ryan responded. “That’s exactly what she is.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.