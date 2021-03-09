As viewers anticipate the dramatic Teen Mom OG reunion, Ryan Edwards’ dad, Larry, called out his son’s ex Maci Bookout McKinney in a new interview.

“Ryan is so calm,” Larry told The Sun on Tuesday, March 9, revealing Ryan tried to remain cordial while filming the MTV special. “We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you, and when he does, you want to put him down.”

Maci, 29, and her former flame Ryan, 33, have struggled endlessly to get on the same page when it comes to coparenting their 12-year-old son, Bentley, and the feelings of resentment led to a heated showdown when the group gathered for the season 9 reunion.

Larry said it’s all been tough to process for Ryan, but he is “doing just fine” on his sobriety journey, adding, “Do you think if anything had or would happen, they wouldn’t have already exposed it?”

Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, 31, last stepped into the conversation to passionately defend his spouse in the midst of their visitation drama with the Edwards family. “You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids … You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you,” he told The Hollywood Gossip on February 25.

Before Taylor spoke out, Maci clapped back at Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, 24, for calling her a “petty” and “evil bitch” on the show. The remarks came after Bentley told Maci and Taylor that he doesn’t want to be around his dad until they went to therapy together — a response they felt was linked to Maci.

“I really wanted to post some ‘petty b*tch’ (and hilarious) comments, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of ‘petty’ without Googling it and reading it aloud. [microphone emoji],” Maci wrote via Twitter as the episode aired.

Mackenzie later responded with her own cryptic message on social media after Maci’s post made headlines. “Don’t entertain negative energy,” it read. “Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Conserve your energy.”

