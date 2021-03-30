Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney gushed over husband Taylor McKinney’s “most attractive” quality in a new interview amid her visitation drama with ex Ryan Edwards.

While catching up with Kailyn Lowry on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Maci, 29, gave her spouse, 31, kudos for lending a helping hand with the kids. The 16 & Pregnant alum revealed she enjoys hearing about the day Taylor spent with Jayde, 5, Maverick, 4, and Bentley, 12, her son shared with ex Ryan, 33.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci said she can’t help but adore when Taylor is on daddy duty. “Holy crap you’re hot,” the reality star quipped during her interview on Tuesday, March 30, noting seeing him with the kids can completely turn her day around for the better. “I was mad earlier, but I’m not anymore,” she joked to her franchise costar.

The Bulletproof author later sounded off when Kailyn, 29, talked about her ex-fiancé, Ryan, being an “absent” parent amid ongoing drama with Bentley.

“I don’t want to say Bentley’s dad is absent, but for lack of better words, absent, not really involved,” Kailyn said, before asking for clarification. “I don’t know the situation. I haven’t watched Teen Mom OG because I never know what’s twisted, what’s not twisted. So, what advice can you give to stepparents?”

Maci offered her insight and replied, “Be present but don’t be pushy. Just be a positive adult in their life. Especially with a personality like Bentley.”

“He’s a studier,” Maci added about her eldest son. “He’s a sponge, he’s paying attention all the time. He’s like me, he doesn’t like to be pressured into anything, to feel a certain way … They know that you’re there, you don’t even have to verbalize it. Even the shyest and quietest of kids will bring up things if they want to talk about them. Be on their side. Be on their team.”

In recent episodes of TMOG, Maci has been facing off with Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), as well as his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, because Ryan’s side of the family felt they didn’t get to see Bentley enough.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Ryan Edwards/Instagram

Amid the animosity, Maci responded to Larry’s claims that she and Taylor “convinced” Bentley to stop visiting them in January 2021. “I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself,” she exclusively told In Touch at the time. “It’s OK to feel however he feels.”

Since then, the coparenting drama has grown more intense than ever. On March 24, Larry said he and Jen were fired from the show after taping the season 9 reunion. Mackenzie later revealed she and Ryan were also allegedly let go from the franchise so producers could apparently focus more on Maci’s storyline.

Maci’s mom, Sharon Bookout, isn’t sitting around idly, either, as she shared a cryptic message earlier this week that appeared to be about the drama with Ryan and his loved ones. “It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It won’t take a day to undo it,” she wrote. “It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.”