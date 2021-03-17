Maci Bookout McKinney took aim at ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), as a new episode of Teen Mom OG revealed how contentious their visitation drama with 12-year-old Bentley has become.

“I’ll never wrestle with pigs; you both get dirty … but the pig likes it! Truth hurts,” Maci, 29, live-tweeted on Tuesday, March 16. The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares son Bentley with Ryan, 33, and kids Jayde, 5, Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor McKinney, divulged about what has really been bothering her.

Courtesy Maci Bookout/Twitter

Maci brought up that Ryan and Mackenzie claimed they spent much less time with Bentley and fired back at speculation it had anything to do with her grievances.

“[Ryan] failed to mention it’s [because] Bentley is in school during the week and out of town for sports two weekends a month … the weekends he wanted to and was free to go over there … he was there? I’m confused,” the Bulletproof author posted. She later added, “When that girl says, ‘if it has any effect on you seeing [Bentley]’ and then he says, ‘she does that all the time,’ I’m like hold the damn phone — do I have control over his bio dad showing up to five out of the 100 school/sport events Benny has? And why does he never call/text [Bentley]?”

The mom of three addressed Mackenzie, 24, calling her a “petty bitch” on the show in a separate tweet, responding, “I’d rather be a petty bitch than a stupid one. #allday.”

When one social media user questioned if Mackenzie had any “better comebacks” than calling her petty, Maci wasn’t holding back in her reply. “That would take a sense of humor, more education and actual facts to speak about. So … No, she doesn’t,” the MTV personality wrote.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout, Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Fellow TMOG star Mackenzie McKee sounded off about the trio’s tumultuous coparenting dynamic in her own tweet, writing, “Honestly though. I couldn’t be as nice as Maci is if I was in her situation.” Maci seemingly agreed, confessing, “The fuse is coming to its end.”

In recent weeks, other stars from the franchise stepped into the visitation conversation. Ryan’s dad, Larry, showed support for his son ahead of the highly anticipated reunion. “We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you, and when he does, you want to put him down,” Larry told The Sun, noting Ryan tried his best to remain calm while filming.

Taylor, 31, also defended wife Maci and let it be known he wouldn’t be tolerating much more, saying, “You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.