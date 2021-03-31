Although it hasn’t always been smooth sailing while filming, Maci Bookout McKinney revealed she still sees a future with the Teen Mom franchise.

After news broke of ex Ryan Edwards and his family being fired from the show, Maci, 29, said she is open to remaining on the MTV series.

“Back in the day, I’d always say as long as I feel like I’m helping people or showing them they are not alone or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it,” Maci told Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera during her Tuesday, March 30, appearance on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “As the kids get older, it’s definitely a season-by-season thing,” the reality star noted.

Maci said watching the episodes back gives her a better understanding of her strengths and shortcomings. “What I need to work on, what I need to face myself,” she added. “It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have.”

The Tennessee native pointed out that “production does a good job of navigating around the children,” which is another reason for her to stick around. Maci shares kids Jayde, 5, Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor McKinney and son Bentley, 12, with former flame Ryan, 33.

Because of the leeway on set, Maci said she feels comfortable having her children around. “If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film. As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise,” she explained.

After gathering to tape the season 9 reunion, Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, announced he and wife Jen Edwards were let go from the show on March 24. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), confirmed they were also fired in an interview she did later that day.

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth,” Ryan told The Sun on March 26. “She will always fight to have us off the show.”

In her podcast interview, Maci explained her stance and said she has “always coparented with his parents” when it comes to Bentley, adding, “Our relationship, really for a long time now, I want to say since Bentley was young, our relationship — the extent of it — has honestly just been the show.”

The best-selling author also previously dished about Bentley and Ryan’s relationship in January 2021. “Bentley started therapy with the ultimate goal that [he] and Ryan would go to therapy together, just the two of them to have their own safe space, you know, to talk and build the relationship or do whatever they wanted to or needed to do,” she exclusively told In Touch. “And that’s what I really wanted to do.”