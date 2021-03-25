Ryan Edwards told his son Bentley he was being “lied to” amid the visitation drama with ex Maci Bookout McKinney in a new Teen Mom OG teaser clip.

In one scene, Maci, 29, had a heart-to-heart with the 12-year-old and asked Bentley if he was feeling nervous. “A little bit. I haven’t talked to him in forever,” Bentley replied, seemingly referencing his strained relationship with Ryan, 33.

The following clip showed Ryan chatting with Bentley about their tense father-son bond. “I feel like you’re getting lied to, buddy,” the MTV personality said.

Viewers also got a first look at the heated showdown that takes place between Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen, and Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, on the upcoming season 9 reunion. “Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on Bentley!” Taylor yelled. Larry got up and fired back, “You know what!”

It seems the on-camera dispute resulted in even more hostility between the families. Larry shockingly revealed he and Jen were allegedly fired from Teen Mom OG in the wake of the reunion scuffle. “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” he told The Sun on March 24.

Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), claimed she and Ryan also got fired from the show during an interview on Without a Crystal Ball later that evening.

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back,” Mackenzie, 24, claimed, alleging, “Maci’s agent went above [producers’] heads and went to Viacom.”

Mackenzie said that Ryan ultimately respected the network’s wishes and is fine with ending their run on the show. “He was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on,'” she explained. “‘We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

Amid the ongoing drama with Ryan and Mackenzie, Taylor rushed to his wife’s defense and explained why he reacted that way during the reunion taping.

“You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids … You come for my wife and kids? he told The Hollywood Gossip in February, adding, “I’m coming for you.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.