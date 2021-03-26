Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards broke his silence after MTV allegedly fired him, wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), as well as his parents Larry and Jen amid coparenting drama with his ex Maci Bookout McKinney.

“I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop,” the reality dad, 33, told The Sun in a new statement on Friday, March 26.

Ryan’s comments come after Mackenzie, 24, spoke out about their reaction to the news, claiming Maci’s agent went “above” producers to chat with Viacom. Ryan first appeared on 16 & Pregnant with now-former flame Maci.

When asked if they would consider returning at a later date, “[Ryan] was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives,'” Mackenzie said during her March 24 appearance on the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast.

“‘We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life,'” she continued. “‘Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

Mackenzie said that Ryan will be keeping his eyes on the prize as he finds new streams of income and dreams to conquer post-Teen Mom. “Ryan has got work and he has skills and a couple of trades that he went to school for he’ll be fine,” she added. “I am taking a licensing test for insurance in a couple of weeks. I’m actually almost relieved — it’s almost like a weight off my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Ryan’s father, Larry, was the first to go public with their alleged firing. “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” he told The Sun. He didn’t provide a reason, but did share that Maci, 29, was “so mad” at him for claiming they hadn’t seen Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, in a month during the season 9 reunion.

There’s been a lot of frustrated back-and-forth in recent episodes of TMOG, with Ryan telling Bentley he’d been “lied to” in a new teaser clip.

Maci also clapped back at Mackenzie via Twitter after seeing some remarks Ryan’s wife made about their visitations with the 12-year-old. “When that girl says, ‘if it has any effect on you seeing [Bentley]’ and then he says, ‘she does that all the time,’ I’m like hold the damn phone — do I have control over his bio dad showing up to five out of the 100 school/sport events Benny has? And why does he never call/text [Bentley]?” the Tennessee native wrote on March 16.

Ryan and Mackenzie will reportedly return in the first episode of season 10 to discuss the reunion drama, but that may be the last we see of them on the show.